Helen Martha (Voigt) Drapeau

Helen Martha (Voigt) Drapeau
1940-2019

Helen Drapeau, went home to be with her Lord on April 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. Helen was 79 years old and born in Nampa, ID. Helen and Carl
her beloved husband of 60 years, spent many years traveling the world. Helen was a wonderful Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. Preceded in death her eldest son Paul Drapeau. Helen will be greatly missed by her husband Carl Drapeau. She is survived by her two sisters and brother Frankie, Vicky, and Jerry; her daughter Susan Binder, her son Marvin Drapeau, and only grand-daughter Kimberly Given, and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Helen Wednesday, May 1st at 10:00 am at Musgrove Family Mortuary in Springfield, OR.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 29, 2019
