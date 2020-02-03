|
|
Helen Michener Huestis Fisher
11/03/1926 - 01/20/2020
A beloved mother, teacher, and humanitarian has passed.
Helen Huestis was born in Eugene at Sacred Heart Hospital on November 3rd, 1926 to Professor Ralph R. Huestis and Geraldine L. Huestis. Her older siblings were Gerald, Ralph, and Stephanie.
She attended Condon Elementary as well as Roosevelt Junior High and graduated from University High in 1944. She was truly a Eugenean. After graduation Helen worked at the Boeing factory as a parts runner on the B-29 assembly line as a summer job in World War II where she gathered funds to attend the University of Oregon.
Helen married Robert Lee Fisher on September 3rd 1947 at the First Methodist Church in Eugene. She and Robert brought 3 children into the world: Carolyn, Kevin, and Robin Fisher.
The family moved due to the recessed economy in Oregon to Pleasant Hill, CA in 1957 where they lived for 5 years. Robert worked as a salesman while Helen taught swimming for the Red Cross as well as being a mother and homemaker for 3 young children.
In 1962 the family returned to Eugene where Helen enrolled at the University of Oregon once again majoring in Speech Pathology. She received her Bachelor degree in1965 and followed with a Masters the next year.
Helen then began her teaching career in Eugene District 4-J primarily as an Audiologist as well as a Speech Clinician helping students with unique speaking difficulties.
She loved children and all creatures (furry or feathered) but had a particular passion for Cairn Terriers: Sean, Missy, Rosie, and Sarah.
Upon retirement in 1988 Helen, who loved to hike at Mt. Pisgah, volunteered at the Arboretum leading nature walks. She also belonged to walking groups at Valley River Center.
Her husband Robert of 42 years passed away in April of 1989, and her oldest son Kevin passed away in 2007.
As the years passed her health began to deteriorate, and she took up residence at Sheldon Park Assisted Living in 2012, and then to Bayberry Commons for the remainder of her life. She still enjoyed reading and visiting with fellow residents, company and family and visits from her "Granddogs".
Helen is survived by her daughter Carolyn Fisher and son Robin Fisher,and his wife Alicia plus many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the aides and staff both at Sheldon Park and Bayberry Commons for their compassion during Helen's care and journey to the other side.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Greenhill Humane Society or the Mt. Pisgah Arboretum by Helen's request.
"God hath not promised skies always blue,
all our lives through.
God hath not promised sun without rain,
or peace without pain.
But God hath promised strength for the day
and light for the way."
