Helen Nichols
07/24/1929 - 11/02/2020
Helen Lorene Black Nichols passed away quietly on November 2nd, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Linda Nichols Teague and son-in-law, Jack, in Springfield, Oregon. Helen was born to William and Lillian Black on July 24th, 1929 in Yreka, California. One of 8 children, she spent her early childhood on a dairy farm. Later, she worked with her mother who ran a boarding house for loggers where she would get up early to help make breakfast and sack lunches and then help with evening dinner. She was fifteen when her family moved to Oregon only to have her home flooded out in Glenwood. And because of the flood, Helen dropped out of school and went to work at the Broadway Cafe in Eugene as a waitress. She roomed with her best friend, Della Nichols, at an all women's boarding house until she married Della's brother, George Alfred Nichols, on May 4th, 1946. They were married for almost 72 years before George passed in 2018. Together they had three children. The family spent most of their years living in the Jasper/Fall Creek area and spent many weekends together camping, fishing, clamming and crabbing at Winchester Bay, Oregon. She picked beans with her children in the summer time so they could earn extra money and over the years she had lots of "home parties". She invited people into her home to buy Christmas décor for their homes: Tupperware, candles, crystal and jewelry and would make her famous Tamale Loaf, because she said it "drew in the customers". They were quite successful.
Helen was first and foremost a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker extraordinaire. She was also an accomplished seamstress, gardener, avid canner and wonderful cook that kept the family well fed all year long. She was called mom, gram, nana, gramma, cracker gramma, and the best mother-in-law ever and had an incredible sense of humor. Helen was willing and able to welcome everyone into her family and you didn't have to be blood related to be considered one of hers. She lived her life loving others and because of that she was loved by so very many.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Linda Teague (Jack) and Sandra Renfro, her daughter-in-law Connie Nichols (Bill), her sister Lillian Weise, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband George, her son William (Bill) Nichols, her grandson Dennis Nichols, her brothers Billy and Walter Black and her sisters Elizabeth Fairchild, Alice Black, Hazel Nichols and Anna Worman.
We know she was welcomed home by those who have gone before her just as she is loved and missed by those she left behind.
At her request, no service will be held and those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so at Peace Health Hospice of Sacred Heart. 677 E. 12th Ave., Suite N-110, Eugene, OR 97401
