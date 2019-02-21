|
Helen Deloris Sanders passed on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Gateway Assisted Living in Springfield, Oregon.
She was born on July 7, 1925 in Walton, Kansas to Jacob and Augusta Tieszen. She had four brothers and Three sisters. On September 14, 1943 Helen married Herman Sanders. They raised three children, Shirley, William (Bill) and John. They also welcomed five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Herman passed away in 1995 and son John in 1969; two granddaughters also passed previously in 1967 and 2009.
Survivors include son William (Bill) Sanders of Eugene, Oregon, daughter Shirley Rickert of Springfield, Oregon, sister Darlene Gilchrist of Hays, Kansas, three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
A private family service was facilitated by Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 21, 2019