Helen Suzanne Leiblein
9/6/1934 - 5/3/2020
Helen (Suzie) Suzanne Leiblein of Eugene, Oregon died on May 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon in 1934 to Ralph and Viola Walker. She was married to Duane (Chris) E. Leiblein for 57 years, who passed away in 2011. Helen had four children. Brad Leiblein of Hood River who died at age 25 in a vehicle accident. She is survived by her three children, Kevin (Jessica) Leiblein of Eugene, Lisa Leiblein of Eugene, and Julie (Mike) Selland of Springfield, Oregon. Her grandchildren Gabriel (Bri) Leiblein, Chelsea Selland, Jacob Selland, and Ella Leiblein (Layne). Great grandchildren Olivia and Ben (Gabe and Bri Leiblein). She is also survived by her brother Don Barry (Margaret) and many nieces and nephews.
She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 18 years as a nurse's aide on nights from 11 pm to 7 am. She enjoyed her work very much. The family lived in Hood River, Oregon for 15 years before moving to Eugene in 1969. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching tv. The Oregon Ducks were her favorite team to watch. She also enjoyed her trips to the mountains and the Oregon Coast. She enjoyed lunches at Valley River Inn with family. She loved the many kitties that were part of her life for many years.
At her request. no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cat Rescue and Adoption Network at catrescues.org.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 11 to May 17, 2020