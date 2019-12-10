|
|
Helmut Kah
January 1, 1951 - November 30, 2019
Helmut Kah was born on January 1, 1951 in Eschenau, West Germany to Theresia and Heinrich Kah. He was the youngest of four children and the only son. Helmut immigrated to America in 1957 and was raised in Racine, Wisconsin by his parents with three older sisters, Hella Goering (Waterford, WI), Hildegard Illmann (Springfield, OR), and Adel Gresham (Springfield, OR). He graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1970. He studied Philosophy, Mathematics and Business at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Helmut moved with his parents and two of his sisters and their families to Pleasant Hill, OR where they bought a chicken farm in 1974. He attended the University of Oregon Law School in Eugene and graduated with his Doctor of Jurisprudence in May of 1979. He reunited with his son Jim and high school sweetheart Susie Marble Kah in 1981. Helmut and Susie married in 1983. Helmut Practiced Law in Eugene until 1988 when he moved to Bothell Washington after marrying his second wife Anne Pflug and adopting his daughter Mary. Helmut then attended the University of Washington, obtained his license to practice law in Washington in 1989 and was certified to practice in the United States District Court in Washington June of 1990. He lived in Bothell and practiced out of Woodinville until earlier this year.
He is survived by his longtime partner Nina Loe Olsen, first and second wives Susie and Anne, son Jim, daughter Mary, sisters Hella, Hildegard, Adel and his nieces and nephews.
Helmut had many friends who hold him in high regard, he is loved by his family and will be missed by all.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019