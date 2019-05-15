Home

Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Community Fellowship
Henry "Hank" Clyde Alvis
1931 - 2019

Henry "Hank" Clyde Alvis, 87, passed away May 9, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Hank was born in Kansas City, MO to parents Henry and Martha (Lowe) Alvis on December 14, 1931.

Hank is survived by his Wife of 60 years Anita "Sue", their three children Rex, Jennifer and Eric, along with 8 grand children and 8 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grace Community Fellowship. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to learn more and to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to support the scholarship fund for Camp Harlow.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 15, 2019
