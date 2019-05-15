|
Henry "Hank" Clyde Alvis, 87, passed away May 9, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Hank was born in Kansas City, MO to parents Henry and Martha (Lowe) Alvis on December 14, 1931.
Hank is survived by his Wife of 60 years Anita "Sue", their three children Rex, Jennifer and Eric, along with 8 grand children and 8 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grace Community Fellowship. Please visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to learn more and to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to support the scholarship fund for Camp Harlow.
