Henry Joseph "Hank" Heitzman
Henry was born August 5th, 1931 to Fredrick & Edna Heitzman of Eugene. Henry passed away peacefully at the age of 89 home in Veneta, Oregon on September 3rd, 2020, surrounded by family.
Henry had 7 siblings, one surviving brother Joseph. Henry was married to Evagene who passed in 2006, and married Roberta in 2008. He is survived by Roberta (wife), Ron Lundeen, Gloria Alloway (Gary), Karen Klein (Pete) Patricia Dehart, Eric Lundeen (Carol) Jim Heitzman (Mindy) James (Jenny), Greg (Jodi), Tom (Sandi), Jennifer (Thad), Rachel and Jason. He was preceded in death by daughter, Lynnae Johnson and six siblings Francis, Fred, Nelly, Mary, Teresa and Annie. Henry has several grandchildren and numerous great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Henry retired from Seneca Sawmill after 24 years. He was a veteran of the Army.
Henry loved spending time with family, car races especially sprint cars, and going to the coast. He was always doing construction and even built his own home.
He will be greatly missed. He was a great Man, Father, Grandfather and friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Junction City Moose Lodge on October 3rd at 11:00 A.M
