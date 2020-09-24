1/1
Henry Joseph "Hank" Heitzman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Joseph "Hank" Heitzman
Henry was born August 5th, 1931 to Fredrick & Edna Heitzman of Eugene. Henry passed away peacefully at the age of 89 home in Veneta, Oregon on September 3rd, 2020, surrounded by family.
Henry had 7 siblings, one surviving brother Joseph. Henry was married to Evagene who passed in 2006, and married Roberta in 2008. He is survived by Roberta (wife), Ron Lundeen, Gloria Alloway (Gary), Karen Klein (Pete) Patricia Dehart, Eric Lundeen (Carol) Jim Heitzman (Mindy) James (Jenny), Greg (Jodi), Tom (Sandi), Jennifer (Thad), Rachel and Jason. He was preceded in death by daughter, Lynnae Johnson and six siblings Francis, Fred, Nelly, Mary, Teresa and Annie. Henry has several grandchildren and numerous great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
Henry retired from Seneca Sawmill after 24 years. He was a veteran of the Army.
Henry loved spending time with family, car races especially sprint cars, and going to the coast. He was always doing construction and even built his own home.
He will be greatly missed. He was a great Man, Father, Grandfather and friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Junction City Moose Lodge on October 3rd at 11:00 A.M
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved