Herbert L. "Herb" Gustafson
7/20/1946 - 3/6/2020
Herb Gustafson passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife Joyce who currently resides in Salem, OR. In addition, he is survived by his daughter Sarah and son Lee, both of Washington. He is also survived by his daughter Emily of Eugene. He was preceded in death by his father John, his mother Wanda and a sister. He most recently resided in Lebanon, OR.
Herb served time in the US Army during the Vietnam War and then spent most of his life traveling the world as a research assistant. He had a special fondness for the ring-tailed lemur after spending time in Madagascar. He enjoyed watercolor painting, photography, mountain climbing and singing opera. He was active in the Lutheran Church, VFW-AmVets and the American Legion.
Per his request his remains will be placed at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. No services are planned.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020