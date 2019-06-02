|
|
Herman Kelly lsaacs passed away at home on May 20th surrounded by his family. He was born September 19,1943 in Tallahassee, FL to Henry Kelly and Eleanor Virginia lsaacs. At age two his family moved to Oregon. He grew up in Cottage Grove and joined the Army in 1961. He had many duty stations, but the service he was most proud of was with the 69th Armor Division in Hawaii and Vietnam, and with the 7th Army Non Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) in Bad Toelz, Germany. Herman met Conny in Bad Toelz and they married in 1979. Soon after they moved to Fort Lewis, WA. Herman received an honorable discharge from the Army in 1981.
Herman Kelly Isaacs
1943 - 2019
After a short stint in nuclear security, he relocated his family to Springfield, OR where he studied for his degree in Business and Finance at Lane Community College. That was the start for his second career in banking. First at Pacific First Federal Bank as a teller and then at Selco as a senior loan officer. Whether a soldier, employee, husband, father or friend, he always tried to help, teach and mentor people. Herman loved the outdoors, hunting, hiking, camping and spending time with his family. After his retirement, he discovered his love for motorcycles and went on many trips across the country with his friends. He lived his life by a strong set of values that are reflected in the NCO Creed. That not only served him well in the military but also in his second career and personal life with his family and friends. https://www.army.mil/values/nco.html
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Julie, grandsons Joshua, Kenny and Christopher. He is survived by his wife, his children from prior marriages, Scott (Louise), Kim (Dave), Forrest (Maria), and Kelly, his brothers Jim and Bricey, grand children Scott, Kevin, Devon, Marina, Adrianna, Karli, and great grandson Christopher. A memorial service will be held June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at Smith Lund Mills Funeral Home in Cottage Grove, OR. Private inurnment will follow.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019