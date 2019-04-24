|
|
A Memorial Service will be held forHilda at West Lawn Memorial Park on April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. She passed away April 17, 2019 from age related causes. She was born Hilda Jane Miller in Ladysmith, Wisconsin in October 1926. She worked at Swift Company meat processing facility during World War II. She moved to Oregon on 1940 with her parents and in 1950 married WWII veteran Roland Charles Pobanz. They were together until 1988 when Roland passed away. Hilda leaves behind her only child, son Max A. Pobanz of Springfield, Oregon. She has three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Hilda Pobanz
1926 - 2019
After moving to Oregon, she worked at J. J. Newberry Company and attended night school to become a bookkeeper. Following that path she then worked for Vitus Electric Supply, Willamette Valley Company, Western Periodical/ARA Distribution Company and lastly Doctor Bianchini.
After retirement she attended Garden Way Church and later when she no longer drove attended in house services at Solvang Retirement Home and later at Bay Berry Commons. She was also active in the River Road Park District and eventually held a leadership position with that organization.
Hilda was a loving Mother and Grandmother and she will be missed.
