Hildegard Krusenstjerna
04/28/1935 - 01/27/2020
Born April 28, 1935 in Essen, Germany, Hildegard Josephine Krusenstjerna passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 with her family by her side. Growing up in Germany during WWII, she survived bombing raids and lost both parents from the war. Later she worked for IBM and Stanley Tools in Düsseldorf before emigrating to the United States in 1963. Once in Eugene, she met her husband of 35 years, Richard Krusenstjerna, and had three sons: Eric, Troy, and Mark. She first learned English while working as a clerk at Kaufman Brothers, and quickly worked her way up to become head of the accounting department, working there for over a decade.
After Mark was born, Hildegard pursued a second career in special education and became assistant director of the Early Education Program, helping kids with disabilities in Lane County. Active in the local German community, she retired in 2003 and enjoyed traveling, reading, playing piano, volunteering, and socializing with her many friends. She was a devout Catholic, had a great sense of humor, and had the ability to see the good in everyone. She is survived by her brother Heinz Croes (Corvallis); sister Waltraud Dalk (Bocholt, Germany); sons Eric, Troy, and Mark Krusenstjerna; daughters-in-law Toy Krusenstjerna (Eric) and Amy Boutell (Troy) of Eugene; grandson Nikolai Krusenstjerna, currently serving in the armed forces; nieces Isabel Dalk (Düsseldorf) and Heidi Croes and nephew Peter Croes (Portland). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020