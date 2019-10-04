|
|
Hillis Dennis
04/02/27 - 09/17/19
Hillis K. Dennis passed away Sept. 17, 2019 at age of 92. Hillis was born in Minot, N.D. to Archie and Rose Dennis. Married Norma Schlag on Sept.12 1966. Hillis worked in many plywood mills in OR. Hillis served 3 years in the Airforce. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the outdoors. Hillis is survived by his wife Norma, his brother Archie Jr. of Oakridge, Sons Ryan and Aaron Dennis. Memorial will be held at United Methodist Church, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in Oakridge.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 4 to Oct. 20, 2019