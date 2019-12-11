|
Holly Coontz
July 2, 1987 - November 15, 2019
Daughter, wife, mother, friend, caregiver, a woman who valued kindness, a true Oregon Country girl raised by the sea.
Holly was small in stature but mighty in heart. She was one of those rare individuals who made everyone feel comfortable and happy. She had the ability to make people feel safe enough to open up to her. Even at a young age, she spent a lot of time listening to her friends and trying to help them.
Growing up in Astoria, Oregon gave Holly a sense of wonder and adventure for the out-doors. She always felt the happiest to be camping near water. When she was 13, her sense of adventure grew even more. Her family took her on a tour of the entire perimeter of the United States. She gave her children a legacy of love for nature and family through many camping trips.
Holly loved yellow roses. She participated all 4 years on her high school award-winning dance team. Her grandmother would bring a single yellow rose for those events then. In later years, through serendipity, her husband would court her with a yellow rose as his father had courted his mother.
Holly's desire to help others led her to the University of Oregon where she started to work on a bachelor's degree in juvenile counseling.
She was a strong advocate for the power of mental health therapy, and she truly enjoyed her work as a caregiver.
Holly's greatest joy was her gift of being a mother, nurturing her two young children.
Holly is survived by; her husband Phillip Coontz; her children, Lilly and Ryder, her mother, Sharon Boring; her in-laws, Rebecca and Steve Bullock and many family members and friends.
Those of us who loved her will never forget her contagious laughter and her motto: "Be Kind Always." A celebration of life and finger food potluck will be held Saturday December 14th from 12-5 pm at the Loyal Order Moose Lodge. 2011 Laura Street Springfield, Oregon.
