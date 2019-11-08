|
|
Holly Nichols
11/23/1970 - 10/24/2019
Holly M. Nichols passed away on Thursday October 24th 2019. She was born on November 23rd 1970 in Eugene Oregon to Alice and Nick Nichols. She was a graduate of Elmira High and of LCC with an associates in accounting. She resided in Veneta OR, She is proceeded in death by her father. She is survived by her daughter Aubrey, Mother Alice, Sister and brother in-law Teri and Larry, Brother Mark and his son Blake and a large extended family and friends. She was an avid Ducks fan. Her passions included coaching volleyball and softball as well as playing them, watching sports, spending time with family, loved ones, and friends. She was an awesome loving daughter, mother, sister, friend and an amazing aunt. Come join us in celebrating Holly's life on November 16th 2019 at 12pm, at the Fern Ridge Christian Church 24918 Warthen rd Elmira OR 97437. There will be a potluck and sharing of memories to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019