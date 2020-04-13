|
|
Howard Angus Lindstrom
Howard Angus Lindstrom was born in Potlatch, Idaho. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Clara G. Lindstrom.
Howard graduated from Medford Senior High School in Medford, Oregon where he was President of the Medford High School Band. He was drafted and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and received specialized training in the Ordinance Department. Upon returning, he graduated from Southern Oregon College, now called Southern Oregon University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education and taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades in Southern Oregon for seven years. Later, he earned a Master's Degree in Instructional Technology from San Jose University in California. While employed as the Assistant Director of the University of Oregon's Instructional Media Center in the Knight Library, Howard completed his doctorial program at the University of Oregon's College of Education. Toward the end of his career he was a member of a team that completely upgraded the video production facilities at the UO's Media Center.
Howard continued to explore opportunities after retirement. He was employed at the UO's College of Education for seven years as a supervisor of students who were in the Elementary Teachers' Program. For ten years, he was a member of the Springfield Community Concert Band playing alto and tenor saxophone. He also enjoyed playing golf, downhill skiing, jogging, fishing and gardening. A fitness enthusiast, he was a long-time member of the In Shape Gym where he attended for 20+ years. The First Baptist Church of Eugene was his church in his later years.
Howard's irreverent sense of humor blossomed as he aged and he became delightfully flippant at times. The sparkle in his eyes upon seeing cookies or sweet bread had likely been with him since childhood. He is greatly missed for his caring and gentle demeanor, loving heart, sense of humor, and love of music. And, the neighborhood cats still inquire after him. Howard went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020.
No memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020