Howard Johnson
10-2-1939 - 5-19-2020
Howard Norman Johnson, 80, of Marcola, Oregon, died May 19th, surrounded by family. Howard was born in Walla Walla, Washington on October 2nd, 1939. He graduated from Walla Walla High School and then joined the Navy. On August 4th, 1961, he married Jo Anne Johnson. Howard was a great provider for his family and held a wide variety of jobs, ranging from truck driver, commercial fisherman, private investigator, and realtor. The majority of his career however was spent in public service as a law enforcement officer. He retired as a detective with the Lane County Sheriff's Department. As a detective, he was a great advocate for oppressed women and children and went out of his way to help those less fortunate in life. His hobbies included reading, discussing politics, and in earlier years, flying airplanes and bronc riding. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family, a dependable friend, someone who loved animals, and someone who could tell a great story and include a life lesson within it. He was preceded in death by his wife Jo Anne Johnson (March 20th, 2019). He is survived by his three sons, Jeff (Ellen) Johnson of Lebanon, Oregon, Willy (Lani) Johnson of Coffman Cove, Alaska, and Todd (Kate) Johnson of Boise, Idaho and five grandchildren. No service will be held at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.