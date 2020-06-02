Howard Johnson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Johnson
10-2-1939 - 5-19-2020
Howard Norman Johnson, 80, of Marcola, Oregon, died May 19th, surrounded by family. Howard was born in Walla Walla, Washington on October 2nd, 1939. He graduated from Walla Walla High School and then joined the Navy. On August 4th, 1961, he married Jo Anne Johnson. Howard was a great provider for his family and held a wide variety of jobs, ranging from truck driver, commercial fisherman, private investigator, and realtor. The majority of his career however was spent in public service as a law enforcement officer. He retired as a detective with the Lane County Sheriff's Department. As a detective, he was a great advocate for oppressed women and children and went out of his way to help those less fortunate in life. His hobbies included reading, discussing politics, and in earlier years, flying airplanes and bronc riding. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family, a dependable friend, someone who loved animals, and someone who could tell a great story and include a life lesson within it. He was preceded in death by his wife Jo Anne Johnson (March 20th, 2019). He is survived by his three sons, Jeff (Ellen) Johnson of Lebanon, Oregon, Willy (Lani) Johnson of Coffman Cove, Alaska, and Todd (Kate) Johnson of Boise, Idaho and five grandchildren. No service will be held at this time.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved