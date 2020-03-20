|
Hugh Dan Luby
June 2, 1936 - March 6, 2020
Dan Luby was born on June 2nd, 1936 in Sioux City, Iowa to Hugh Max Luby and Fran Ann Walsh.
In Dan's 83 years on this earth, he left behind a legacy that is simply unrivaled. Dan was an incredible husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, coach, community leader and hero to many. He was a true Irishman, known for always having a good story to share, an easy laugh, quick wit, and a twinkle in his eye. Dan had a gift of always making you feel like you were the most important person in the room.
Dan and his sister Joan spent most of their unique childhood traveling the country, as their father Hugh Max Luby played Major League Baseball for the New York Giants and Minor League Baseball, primarily for the Oakland Oaks and San Francisco Seals. Dan could often be found in the dugout as the lead batboy for his father's teams.
Despite spending his childhood traveling the country, 48 states in all, Dan's roots were based in Oregon, attending South Salem High School, and studying and playing baseball at Oregon State University. Dan played baseball at Oregon State University from 1956 to 1959, starting his last 3 years (freshmen were not allowed to play varsity at this time). Dan played for the semi-pro Drain Black Sox, winning a National Championship in 1958. The Black Sox won all seven of their games at the National Tournament in Wichita, Kansas, while playing in front of a crowd of 10,000 fans-nine times the size of Drain, Oregon. The team was comprised primarily of college athletes from Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington State, and was inducted into the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. Dan was referred to as the "utility man" as he played five different positions on the field. The following year, Dan served his country in the Army.
On September 12th, 1959, Dan married his college sweetheart and they raised their three sons and daughter in Eugene.
In 1960, Dan's entrepreneurial spirits fueled the opening of Luby's Sporting Goods. Luby's main store was based in downtown Eugene and for 26 years was the premier destination for teams and athletes to purchase their athletic gear. Luby's opened locations in Bend, Medford, Coos Bay, as well as a second Eugene location based in Valley River Center.
Dan became a long-time baseball coach in the Eugene area- first as a youth coach for Eugene Boys Athletic Association, then as the coach at Marist High School. Dan coached at Marist from 1978-1984, where he coached all three of his sons, and twice played for the State Championship (1981 and 1984). He also spent a couple years as a National Scout for the Kansas City Royals. Dan coached many years of State Junior Summer League, and two years at Churchill High School in 1986-1987, before retiring from coaching.
After closing Luby's Sporting Goods in 1988, Dan leveraged his relationships with his Sporting Goods Supplier network and his account base of over 28 years to create a new company; McKenzie Athletic. Dan was a trailblazer for the Sporting Goods Industry as his new company did not have the traditional retail storefront. Dan and his sales team of good friends outfitted teams of all levels and countless businesses throughout the state of Oregon providing custom uniforms, apparel, equipment, and branded merchandise through 2011.
Dan came out of coaching retirement in 2010 and 2011 to coach baseball at Harrisburg High School. "Senior", as the kids called him, helped lead Harrisburg both years to the state playoffs. Out of all his roles in life, Dan's favorite role was being the proud father of four children. Dan was the ultimate patriarch, creating an incredible foundation of love, support, and guidance for his family. Dan taught his family to be fearless in their life pursuits, to never give up, and to laugh at every opportunity.
Dan was an avid golfer and could often be found laughing with his closest friends at Springfield Golf Club. Playing golf with Dan was always a fun and memorable experience. His passion for serving others through volunteer work, led to his support of many local causes including Kidsports. He was proud to organize the annual Bill Barr Golf Classic which raised funds to support families for St. Vincent De Paul Housing.
Dan is survived by his amazing wife of 60 years, Donna Luby. He is also survived by his sister Joan Ritzer, sons Chris (Karen), Steve, Patrick (Fran), and daughter Molly (Missy), grandchildren Tyler, Danielle, Jackson, Megan, and Cooper D.
Memorial donations in memory of Dan can be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer.
