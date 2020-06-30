Ian Peter Buckeley Mundle
5-20-1928 - 5-7-2020
Peter was born to Thomas Francis and Gladys Cope Mundle in Berkeley, California. His younger and only brother, Al Mundle, is a retired P G A Golf professional, lives in Walla Walla, Washington.
Peter graduated from the University of Oregon with honors and was a college champion of champions….a fitting title for his efforts in track. He was a wonderful runner and at age 40 he held the national seniors title for the 3 mile record. He was highly respected for his running and also for encouraging his fellow competitors. He was one of coach Bill Bowerman's favorite athletes.
Peter worked as a mathematician in Beverly Hills -and later kept world records for Track and Field events. He lived in Marina del Rey, Culver City - joined the U S Marines at El Toro Marine Base.
In 2002, he married Joyce and they loved traveling to Australia, Maine, Oregon, and Alaska. When home they attended Culver Community Church in Los Angeles.
He was Grandpa Boom Boom to Liam and Eva Fleming….he always treated everyone with kindness. His determination and "can do" attitude were an inspiration to all of us. His back ground in Mathematics made him a "go to for help" in math.
He loved dogs and they loved him…..and his favorite pastime was watching sports of every kind. A highlight for him was watching the Oregon Ducks play football and basketball, plus beating Oregon State in any sport was an absolute must and delight!
In May of 2018 he celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends. The highlight was when he was tapping his foot and singing to Frank Sinatra's music. He knew all the words and didn't stop smiling that day. It was a glorious celebration of a spectacular person's wonderful life.
Peter was good in everything he did and always loved by all. He will be loved in Heaven.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.