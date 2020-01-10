|
|
Ila Eugene Coughran
11/21/1946 - 12/25/2019
Ila Eugene "Gene" Coughran passed away on Christmas Day 2109 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 73. He was born November 21, 1946 in Mena, Arkansas to John Ila and Geneva (Bradford) Coughran. He graduated from Junction City High School in 1965, and then enlisted in the US Army in February 1966. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged in December of 1968 to pursue other opportunities.
He was a business owner and truck driver. Gene was active in the Jaycees and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He loved to hunt, fish and camp anytime he got the chance. Gene was an avid Duck fan (the only one in a family of Beavers) and loved watching Oregon athletics. He also loved sports, was especially active in softball and golf, and loved to watch his children and grandchildren grow and participate in them. Most of all, Gene loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them as much as possible.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry. He is survived by his sisters Charlene West and Florence Comber, brothers, John, Aubrey, and Darrell, his wife, Cheryl, his children, Danielle, Brian (Ellen), and Kevin (Megan), and his grandchildren, Alec Engel, Claire, Justin Engel, Dylan, Kaden, Brennen and Colton.
A service with Military Honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, on March 30th at 1:00. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cascade Hospice, the Pete Moore Hospice House or Willamette Valley Cancer Institute.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020