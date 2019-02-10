|
March 3, 1927 -
February 5, 2019
Ila Margy Christensen, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 5, at Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Ila was born March 3, 1927 in the Danish community of Askov, Minnesota to Harry and Minnie (Christensen) Mortensen. Ila was the middle child of seven. She attended Hans Christian Andersen school alongside her future husband, Norman.
Ila and Norman married December 29, 1946 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. After the birth of their first three children, Jerome Conrad, Charles Owen and Michael Lee, the family of 5 made their first move to Oregon in 1952. They initially settled in the Stayton area where they added a fourth boy, Daniel Ray, to the family. After a few short years, they returned to Minnesota to tend to the family bakery. In 1956, they loaded an old farm trailer packed with all of their possessions and traveled through the winter snow all the way to Eugene where they settled in the River Road area. Here, a fifth son, Timothy Allen, was born followed by two daughters - Tammy Kay and Susan Gail.
Ila and Norman established and operated Christensen's Danish Pastry at Hwy 99 and Roosevelt for over 20 years. Ila loved to entertain - Men's Breakfast and Women's Circle for their friends at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, pinochle parties on Saturday nights, and visiting family. She was an excellent cook while Norm loved to visit and tell stories. They were the perfect entertaining pair.
She is survived by her seven children, Jerry (Tammy), Charlie (Linda), Mike, Dan (Robin), Tim (Debbie), Tammy DeWees and Sue Grantham; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister Lois Sahlen and brother Glen Mortensen of Askov, MN.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 69 years, Norman Conrad Christensen; and her siblings Lucille Evelyn Cleveland, Joyce Laura Willie, Harry Emil Mortensen, and Beverly May Buchanan.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 10, 2019