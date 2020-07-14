1/1
Iola Young
1922 - 2020
Iola Young
2/8/1922 - 7/11/2020
A graveside service will be held for the lifelong Lane County resident on Thursday, 7/16/2020, at Lane Memorial Gardens, 5300 W 11th. Viewing begins at 1:30 PM with the service following at 3:00 PM.
Iola was born near Madras, Oregon as Iola Beck and moved to the Veneta area soon after. She married Judward Taylor in 1941 and Raymond Young in 1991. They both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Iola graduated from Elmira High School in 1940. She worked as a cake decorator in Eugene for many years. She enjoyed dancing, bowling and camping. Her joy was her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Patty Eliasen and Carol Deverell (Jim) and step-daughter, Debbie Kelly (Robert), as well as 4 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
