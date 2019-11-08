|
Ione Jorgensen
September 22, 1931 - August 19, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Ione Jorgensen, late of Albany, Oregon, announces her passing on Monday, August 19, 2019 from dementia. She was born in Elswick, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Elvin and Mary McNamee (nee Drew) the eighth of eight children. The family later moved to Alberta where she met and married Berge H. Jorgensen. They later divorced.
Ione and family moved to Oahu, Hawaii. Ione learned how to hula and play the ukulele. The family then moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Ione worked for the Eugene School district until her retirement.
Ione loved to travel with friends and family within the United States and Canada. She made several trips to Europe, especially Ireland where she and her sister, Shirley, were able to trace the family history. She traveled to Egypt and rode a camel.
Three words to describe Ione were family, community and music. She was most happy when surrounded by her family. She was a volunteer for the March of Dimes, SMART, and received recognition for her many donations of blood. She loved being a member of the Eugene Lions. Music was always playing prior to her illness. She loved to dance and enjoyed square, round, waltzing and the social aspects of the clubs to which she belonged. She had a great sense of humor. She appreciated the friends she made through her life, work, volunteering, dancing, the birthday club, water aerobics, and the Lions.
She was preceeded in death by her mother and father, three brothers and three sisters. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Vicki Jorgensen (Robert Mathiesen), Kathy Jeardoe (Wes) and her sons Jeffrey Jorgensen (Laurie) and Mark Jorgensen (Terry), her grandchildren Sean and Jax Jeardoe, Ashley, Chad, Michael, and Bailey Jorgensen, and Mallorie and Melissa Jorgensen (Richard Smith), and her two great granddaughters, Madilyn and Emlyn. She is survived by her sister, Shirley MacGregor, of Calgary, Alberta, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ione may be made to the Eugene Blood Bank, the Lions, or any dementia organization.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Irving Grange, 1011 Irvington Drive, Eugene, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019