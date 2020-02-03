|
Ira "York" Thomson Jr.
October 22, 1933 - January 27, 2020
Long time resident of Vida, Oregon, Ira "York" Thomson Jr., passed away January 27, 2020.
York was born to parents, Ira York Thomson Sr. and Mildred Mae Thomson October 22, 1933. He has two sisters, Carol Rookard of Springfield, Oregon and Betty Akerman of Eugene, Oregon.
After attending McKenzie High School, he enlisted in the US Marines. Serving in the military four years he then worked in the timber industry and Forest Service.
He met and married Patricia Holeman in 1961. They have two children; son, Ira York Thomson III (Hollie) of Cottonwood, Arizona and daughter, Jeannette Thomson of Vida, Oregon.
York enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and his favorite pass time was panning gold on the Umpqua River.
Being the quiet sort and not wanting the limelight, you could catch him humming his favorite hymn or reading his bible.
York will be missed dearly by all who knew him well.
He is survived by his wife Pat; son, York III and daughter-in-law Hollie; daughter, Jeanette; grandchildren, Sarah Harris (Bobby), Paul Bell, Joseph Thomson, Naomi Thomson; five great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty and Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, with a private burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
