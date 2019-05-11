|
Irene Elizabeth Flesch, 91, of Junction City, OR passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in the early morning hours at River Bend Hospital in Springfield after a brief bout with pneumonia.
Irene Elizabeth Flesch
1928 - 2019
Born January 18, 1928 in Nashua, New Hampshire, the daughter of Roy Perley Barnaby and Carrie Betsey (Keay), Irene spent her growing-up years in Nashua and in high school had the nickname of "Queenie." She has lived in the states of New Hampshire, California, Washington and Oregon and was married twice, first to Raymond Stoddard Cheney, Jr. , a WWII veteran (deceased 1986) from 1950 to 1967 and then to Arthur Charles Flesch from 1970 to present. Arthur, also a WWII veteran, preceded her in death March 18, 2015.
Through the years, Irene was often a member of the church choir as a soprano and was involved in numerous Bible study groups, The Republican Women's Club of the South Bay, and The Girl Scouts of America as a Troop Leader.
Irene is survived by her two daughters Blythe and Edythe (spouse Sal), and three stepchildren, Tamra, Brian (spouse Julie), and Shelley (spouse Tom). Through these children and stepchildren she also leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Irene's family would like to extend our gratitude to Rick Riscili and Tami McClaughry for their attentiveness and loving care.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Junction City.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 11, 2019