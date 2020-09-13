1/1
Irene Rose Day
1960 - 2020
Irene Rose Day
03/02/1960 - 09/02/2020
Irene Rose Day of Sutherlin Oregon passed away on Wednesday September 2nd 2020 at the age of 60 due to a Glioblastoma at the Pete Moore Hospice house in Eugene, Oregon.
Irene was born to parents Richard Newton and Mary Jane (Albright) Russell on March 3rd 1960 in Eugene Oregon. She graduated from Sheldon High School. She worked as an accountant for many years residing in Portland Oregon. Irene enjoyed cooking, gardening, and canning the fruits of her labor. She especially enjoyed shared her love for the outdoors with her three daughters.
Irene was survived by her daughters Abby Weinstein, Emily (Neal) Christensen, and Lindsay Ripley; her brothers Jeffrey (Vickie) and Larry (Tamara) Russell of Bend and sister Mary (Gary) Benson of Eugene and two grandchildren Tanner and Ella Christensen. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Mary Jane Russell, sister Cecelia Louise and brother Richard Newton Russell.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life in October 2020 at Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
Contribution in her memory can be made to the Pete Moore Hospice House.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
