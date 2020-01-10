Home

Iris Elizabeth Peters


1947 - 2019
Iris Elizabeth Peters
June 28, 1947 - October 23, 2019
Iris Elizabeth (Henrikson) Peters died October 23,2019 in Palm Harbor Florida of Pancreatic Cancer. Iris was born in Eugene, Oregon on June 28,1947 to Phyllis and Gerald Henrikson.
She graduated from Saint Francis High School in 1965, went on to Business school and started working at Montgomery Wards Credit Department.
Iris began the adventures of an Air Force wife on October 14, 1967 when she married Timothy Russell Peters in Eugene, Oregon. Tim was Radar tech in United States Air Force, stationed in Albany, Oregon originally from Vermillion, Ohio. They lived in Albany, Oregon, Eugene, Oregon, Berlin, Germany, Springfield, Oregon, Neah Bay, Washington, Panama City, Florida, Park City, Utah, Miami, Florida and Retired in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Iris is Survived by her Husband Timothy R Peters, Her Children Timothy W Peters, Angela Curtis(Chris), Amanda Ion (Dan) and Scott Peters. Grandchildren Jared and Veronica Curtis, Kathryn and Michael Ion. Her Sisters,Rosemary Brady(Jim) and Daphne Turner (Larry).
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
