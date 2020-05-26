|
Iris Patricia Thomson
Nov. 20, 1940 - May 17, 2020
Long time resident of Vida, Oregon, Iris "Patricia" Thomson passed away May 17, 2020. Patricia was born to parents L G and Ruth Holeman on November 20, 1940. She has three sisters: Margaret Harbick of Vida, Oregon, Blanche Tadlock of Sisters, Oregon, and Karen Rodgers of Vida, Oregon.
After attending McKenzie High School Patricia married Ira York Thomson Jr. (who preceded her to heaven earlier this year.) in 1961. They have two children; son, Ira York Thomson III (Hollie) of Hamilton, Montana and daughter, Jeannette Thomson of Vida, Oregon.
Patricia enjoyed taking trips to the coast with her sisters, working outside and making good use of the abundant produce from her and York's garden by canning and freezing yearly. Patricia was a great caretaker for the neighbor's pets when they were traveling. She loved giving gifts of her crochet towels and she was famous for her strawberry cake. In her younger years Patricia and York enjoyed trail maintenance for the Forest Service. Another favorite time was going with York for a Sunday drive in the backwoods. They liked picking wild berries to make jams, jelly's and being able to see all the wildflowers her favorite being a Lady Slipper.
Patricia will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her son, York III and daughter-in-law Hollie; daughter, Jeannette; grandchildren, Sarah Harris (Bobby), Paul Bell, Joseph Thomson and Naomi Thomson; five great grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret, Blanche and Karen; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery in Leaburg.
