Irving Phillip Edwards
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Irving Phillip Edwards
09/03/1937 - 07/28/2020
Irving "Phil" Edwards, 82, of Springfield, OR, died July 28. 2020. He was born in Eugene, OR to Eldon C. Edwards (Portland) and Francis C. Pruett (Eugene).
Phil was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Joyce, in June of this year. He is survived by his 4 children: Barry Edwards of Gresham, OR, Erin McIntire of Tacoma, WA, Brian Edwards of Eugene, OR, and Eric Edwards of Tacoma, WA; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Phil as an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the game with family and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3 pm, Lane Memorial Gardens, Eugene, Oregon. TribuCast link to live stream Phil & Joyce Edwards' service
https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/926642326
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
