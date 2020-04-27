Home

Jack Barrager


1937 - 2020
Jack Barrager Obituary
Jack Barrager
10/26/1937 - 4/15/2020
Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Jack died peacefully at his home in Portland of age related causes. He was a police officer and detective for EPD and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. Jack is survived by his wife of 63 years Charlene, his son Greg Barrager (Lisa) of Springfield, his daughter Deann Anderson of Portland, his cherished grandkids Bailee Foster (Max) and Isaac Barrager of Springfield, and Alec Anderson - stationed in Alaska with the USCG. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
