More Obituaries for Jack Bonner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Bonner


1930 - 2019
Jack Bonner Obituary
Jack Bonner
08/24/1930 - 07/07/2019
Jack was born in Woodburn, OR to Clara and John Bonner. Jack died on July 7, 2019 of complications due to an accidental fall. He was a Corporal in the Army, attended the U of O, worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad for nearly 25 years and was an entrepreneur. Jack invested in local businesses, including the Eugene Hotel (when it was still a hotel), the Brass Rail Tavern in downtown Eugene and housing sub-divisions, among other things. He loved the outdoors, animals, antiques, travel and reading.
Jack is survived by his five children: Clunie O'Hare, Erin Bonner, Sean Bonner, Josh Waddington and Megan Bonner.
At his request, in lieu of a celebration of life, contributions can be made in his name to Greenhill Humane Society.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019
