Jack Joseph
Norman Jr.
March 20, 1944 -
February 16, 2019
Jack Norman Jr. passed away February 16, 2019 at the Pete Moore Hospice House after a courageous 15 month battle with cancer.
Jack was born March 20, 1944 in Ohio to Jack Sr and Gladys Norman. He traveled to many military bases with his parents as Jack Sr was career military personnel.
Jack attended San Francisco State University after completing his military service. He then settled in Eugene and completed his PhD in counseling psychology at the U of O.
In 1974, while employed at Sacred Heart Hospital, Jack met and married his wife, Mary.
Jack held a variety of mental health positions in Eugene and Portland before retiring and returning to Eugene in 2010.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary, daughters Wendy Jacobson (Mike), Eugene, Angela Lindekugel (Buck), Juneau, Alaska, Erin Norman, Dallas, Texas and son Jack Norman III (Brandy), Tigard, Ore., brother, Mark, sister, Beth Twogood (Richard) and Mother, Gladys all of San Diego, Ca.
We love and miss you every day.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Jack's name may be made to the Pete Moore Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 8, 2019