Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Smith Obituary
Jack Smith
1931 - 2019
Jack R. Smith passed away on August 17, 2019, he was 87. Jack was born October 7, 1931 in Yakima, Washington but spent most of his life in Springfield, Oregon. Jack worked for Booth Kelly & Georgia Pacific for 30 years. He married Joan Orchard in 1952 and had 2 daughters; Jacquie Smith & Christine Smith; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. Visit majorfamilyfuineralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now