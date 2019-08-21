|
Jack Smith
1931 - 2019
Jack R. Smith passed away on August 17, 2019, he was 87. Jack was born October 7, 1931 in Yakima, Washington but spent most of his life in Springfield, Oregon. Jack worked for Booth Kelly & Georgia Pacific for 30 years. He married Joan Orchard in 1952 and had 2 daughters; Jacquie Smith & Christine Smith; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. Visit majorfamilyfuineralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
