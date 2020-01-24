|
Jackie Don Crump
03/30/1937 - 01/22/2020
On Tuesday, January 22nd, 2020, Jackie Don Crump, father, brother, friend, passed away at age 82. He will be forever remembered by his children, Gregory Don Crump, Martin Lynn Crump, Deborah Jo Ediger, and Jill Annette Sunderland, and their mother JoNell Morgan, by his sister Norma Gates, his many grandchildren, and all of his wonderful friends.
A memorial service will be held at Eugene First Church of the Nazarene, on Saturday, January 25th, at 1:00pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020