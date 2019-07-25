|
|
Jackie Saari
1992 - 2019
Jackie "Jack" Si Saari
Jack died on 21 July 2019 in an automobile accident.
A closed casket vigil will be held on 29 July 2019 from 11 am to12:30 pm,
The Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm on 29 July 2019 at Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
Jack was born on June 9, 1992 in Soldotna, Alaska to Jon Saari and Evelia (Nava Lua) Saari. He is survived by his four sisters, Jessica, Angie, Chelsey and Regina. He is also survived by his large extended family and many friends.
Jack was a forgiving soul and touched many lives. Every one of us have been blessed to have known him and to have shared special moments with him. Jack had a contagious smile and laugh that made everyone around him happy.
Jack would want us all to remember the good times with him.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 25 to July 28, 2019