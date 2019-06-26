|
|
Jaclyn Tracer, 74, passed away on June 21, 2019. Jaclyn Kay Tracer (Hawks) was born in Eugene, Oregon on December 10, 1944 to Jack and Bonnie (Reid) Hawks.
Jaclyn Kay Tracer
1944 - 2019
During her early childhood, she lived in the McKenzie River area where her grandparents owned an inn. Jaclyn helped her grandparents often with the daily chores and meals at the Blue River Inn. When she wasn't helping her grandparents, she spent most of her time playing outside with her sisters and cousins. Her family then moved to Springfield where she attended and graduated from Springfield High School in 1963. She was involved in many activities during high school including choir, band, and student government.
On October 21, 1963, she married Virgil Tracer. They began their life together in the Junction City area. After a few years, they ended up settling in the Springfield area to begin raising their family. Jaclyn and Virgil have two daughters. Family was very important to Jaclyn. She ensured that each holiday, birthday, and life event was special for her two daughters, husband, and extended family. She hosted many large holiday celebrations at her house. Jaclyn was very involved in her two daughter's lives. She supported each of them in all of their activities. The two girls were both involved with horses, cheer, and other sports and student activities. It was important for Jaclyn to create an environment where all of their friends were safe and welcomed. When Jaclyn found out she was going to be a grandparent, she was elated. She completely adored each of her grandchildren. She would watch them often, take them shopping, and attend their sporting events.
Jaclyn had a love of horses from a very early age. This continued as an adult where she became very involved with the horse world. She was a pony club leader, a 4-H leader, showed, raised and bred Quarter Horses and Saddlebreds. She helped run and manage many different horse events throughout her life including small practice shows to large competitions. Not only did she have a love of horses but for dogs as well. Particularly, Dobermans. She and one of her sisters raised and showed a beautiful Doberman who quickly acquired his championship points for the American Kennel Club.
She is survived by her husband Virgil Tracer, her daughters; Shelley Nelson and Dana Paparo along with grandchildren; Zach Nelson, Preston Paparo and Sarah Nelson; sisters, Janeece Chapman and Jeannette Henderson.
A graveside service will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Greenwood Drive in Leaburg, OR.
Arrangements in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 26, 2019