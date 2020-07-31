Jacob Huck
1/4/27 - 7/5/20
On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Jacob "Stanley" Huck passed away at the age of 93. He was born on January 4, 1927 in Columbus, Montana as the fourth of five children to Jacob & Ida Huck. After serving in World War II as a Navy Sea Bee stationed on Guam he returned home, and while working in Wyoming met his future wife of 65 years, Jean Mellor. Two sons, Edward & Theodore, were born in Montana, and after they moved to Oregon they had a daughter, Susan. They raised their family in Springfield and Stanley retired from Weyerhaeuser after 32 years.
Stanley shared his love of fishing with his family, and also enjoyed hunting with Jean and his son, Ted, and grandson, Bryan. He was even successful enough to take a Boone & Crockett record black tail deer. After retirement, Stanley also spent time metal detecting with Jean, raising a garden with award-winning produce, traveling to visit relatives in Montana & Wyoming, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Stanley was always there to lend a helping hand, and in his later years spent over a decade of growing seasons planting thousands of flowers at Plant Fashions Plus owned by Ted & his wife, Shari.
Stanley was preceded in death by his son, Ed, and his wife, Jean, and is survived by his son, Ted (Shari) Huck, and his daughter, Susan (Greg) Bernatzki, as well as 7 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy