|
|
Jacqueline Hobwood
1928 - 2019
Jacqueline Hobwood, 91, passed away May 21, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon. She was born January 15, 1928 to parents Thomas and Katherine (Krebs) Lockwood, in Chehalis, Washington. Jacqueline is preceded in death by her husband Lyle Hobwood. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne McHarry (Joe Hayes), Kathy (John, deceaced) McArdle; son, Jeff (Janice) McHarry; daughter, Jacquie Lee (David) Shaw; Numerous grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A visitation is planned for May 31, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon, with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jacquelin's memory to a . Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and learn more about Jacqueline's life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019