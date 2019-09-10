|
|
Jacqueline Ruiz
December 19, 1930 - September 2, 2019
Jacqueline (Jackie) Ruiz of Pleasant Hill died September 2 at the age of 88. Jackie was born Dec. 19, 1930 in Westby, Wisconsin to Mel and Myrtle Sordahl. She married the love of her life, Frank Ruiz on January 20, 1951 in Whittier, CA. Jackie loved being a wife and raising her children. She will be greatly missed by all those who shared a friendship with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank and her son, Steve. Survivors include her daughters Cheryl Ruiz of Pleasant Hill, Sue Abatangelo of Eugene and Karen Downtain of Encinitas, CA.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 6 from 11-1pm at the Pleasant Hill Community Center. Remembrances to the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, 2019