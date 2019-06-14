|
|
Jacquelyn Agnes Pallett Jackie was born in Eugene, Oregon February 24, 1933; she died June 8, 2019 at her home in Riverside, California where she had lived for the past 56 years. Jackie graduated from the University of Oregon Eugene with a teaching credential and then proceeded to teach Fourth Graders at Jurupa Hills Elementary in Fontana for the next 36 years where her classroom was legendary for the unicycles and ukeleles her students learned along with the regular curriculum. Jackie maintained her connection with her Eugene roots, traveling there in summers with her faithful four-legged companion to visit friends, peruse the Hippie Fair and update maintenance on her Oregon house. Jackie loved adventure, colorful, whimsy and animals. She spent her spare time rescuing Old English Sheepdogs as well as many creatures that were down on their luck. She is survived by her rescue dog, Riverbottom. A celebration of life will be held at Patsy's house on Sunday June 16, 2019 between 3:00 - 5:00 pm. Call 951-386-5013 for further information and to rsvp.
1933 - 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 14, 2019