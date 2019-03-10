|
|
April 29, 1929 -
January 22, 2019
"Jackie" passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. The cause was congestive heart failure. She was 89 years old.
Born in Freeport, Ill., to Harry K, and Wandlee Newburn, Jacquelyn Aiken grew up in the Midwest, moving to Oregon in 1945 when Dr. Newburn was appointed president of the University of Oregon. She graduated from University high school in 1947, then from the UO, and next on to Monmouth College of Education where she earned teaching credentials. A member of Pi Beta Phi sorority at the UO, Jackie lived both there and in the nearby president's house. Those were years she loved and remembered fondly. There she met James Wilson Aiken Jr. in a literature class studying "Beowulf". Both were being tutored. When they were engaged and then married on June 3, 1950, it was the talk of the campus. The president's daughter was marrying the football coach's son!
She taught school for a short time before their five daughters arrived and Jim was starting his career as a lumber broker. Aiken-Ford Lumber Co. continues as a family owned business to this day. The daughters are: Lee Ann Emery (Harris), Lake Oswego; Lynne Kelley (Brian), Portland; Leslie Jaeger (Steve), Eugene; Jamie Gaber (Mike), Eugene; and Jacquelyn Cohen, Cottage Grove.
Her ten grandchildren (by birth order): Stefeni, Thomas, Kellen, Carly, Haley, Shean, Michael, Blair, A.J. and Alexi. Six great grandchildren (by birth order): Kadin, Hadley, Avery, Weston, Quinn, and Kennedy. Three grand-children died as infants: Taylor Emery, Rebecca and Danielle Cohen.
Jim Aiken, the love of her life, died on Sept. 16, 1991, also of a heart condition. She never remarried, remaining loyal to him for the rest of her life and looking forward to again being with him.
Jackie loved children, especially her grandkids and great-grandchildren and she loved books. A loyal user of the Eugene Public Library, her favorites were "the Shell Seekers" and "Gone with the Wind". She was a long-standing member of the "Home Science Group" which was founded in 1912. She attended and hosted many monthly meetings.
Jackie was a dedicated walker. You could see Jackie and her equally dedicated and dear friends Shirley, Donna and Anita almost every weekday morning at the South Eugene High School track - rain or shine for over 40 years. She also had fun carefully selecting greeting cards, mostly humorous, for family and friends. Special events for her were the athletic contests and all other activities of her own kids, grandkids, and "greats", as she called them. She was an unusually positive person, always cheerful and with a smile to share. "Count your age by friends not years. Count your life by smiles not tears" was one of her favorite sayings.
Thank-you to the hospice care team of nurses who were available at all times. Thank-you to her private care-givers Michelle and Krista, who were always compassionate, loving, understanding. Memorial considerations to: PeaceHealth SHMC Foundation, in support of the Sacred Heart Neonatal IC Unit; Meals on Wheels; or the Relief Nursery. A celebration of life is planned by the family for late springtime, for information please contact Jamie Gaber by email at: [email protected]
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019