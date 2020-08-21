Jacquelyn (Jacque) Brant
8/6/1932 - 8/12/2020
Born in Kansas, Jacque a resident of Eugene since 1946 was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Floyd (Bus) Brant and survived by her 3 children Cheri Georgianna, Pam Brant and Del Brant (Wife Kathy), 6 Grand Children, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and Sister Jean Cassella. Jacque a self employed seamstress for over 60 years sewed for Rallies of several local high schools in the area including North Eugene High where she made uniforms for the Rallies and Lassies, She also sewed for the Rallies at the U of O. At Jacque's request there will be no services.
