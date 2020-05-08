|
|
Jacquelyn (Hartman) Pender
Jackie Pender was called home to Heaven on April 29th. She was at home, surrounded by her loving family and was at peace.
Jackie was the ultimate wife, mother, sister and friend. She was a gifted homemaker, whipping up meals from scratch. She kept a beautiful home, hosted holidays, potlucks, and card parties. She could sew anything and was an avid quilter. Many summers she would grow a garden and can or freeze her harvest. She was an excellent jam maker.
Though family came first, she worked in the secretarial field, using the skills she learned at U of O. She worked primarily in Douglas and Lane counties, and was her husband's partner in their business, Pan-Pacific Forestry.
She traveled widely to Central and South America, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Scotland and Wales. She vacationed in Hawaii and Alaska, and spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Jackie loved dancing with her husband, John, and could be found with friends at the Eagles, Elks, and VFW. She was a frequent reader of mystery novels, and enjoyed a cold beer while watching a good boxing match.
She is survived by her husband, John, two daughters Katy Conlin and Kelli Glazener. Jackie has a brother and sister-in-law, John and Gayla Hartman, and three grandchildren and a nephew. A celebration of life is planned for the fall, or whenever groups can gather again.
Leukemia may have won the battle, but Jackie won the war because no disease could ever dim the brightness and love that she brought to us.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 11, 2020