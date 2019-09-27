|
|
Jaime Nicole Huston-Crafton Aeson Edward Wilson
August 20, 2019
Jaime Nicole Huston-Crafton, 33, and her son, Aeson Edward Wilson, passed away on August 20, 2019.
Jaime and Aeson are survived by her significant other, Jesse Wilson; her daughters, Arabella Ivana Crafton and Savannah Maureen Huston; her dad and step-mother, Jack and Toni Huston; her maternal grandparents, Melvin and Edna Tompkins; her paternal grandmother, Lee Adams; her siblings, Marissa Caviness and Christopher Huston (Bubby); her nieces and nephew, Camilla and Lilly Huston, and Asher Caviness; her closest aunt, Barbara Pond; her closest cousins, Michaela, Kara, and Wyatt Pond, and Bailee Simones; her best friend, Amber Bojorcas; and many other family members and close friends.
She is predeceased by her mother, Donna Tompkins, her paternal Grandfather Nick Allamand and her Uncle Jim Cook.
Jaime was born in Springfield, Oregon, on April 08, 1986, to Jack and Donna Huston. Jaime spent her childhood in Florence, Oregon. She graduated from Siuslaw High School and attended Lane Community College. She married Jon-Michael Crafton and together they had a daughter, Arabella Ivana Crafton, born on July 13, 2005. Eight years later, Jaime welcomed another daughter, Savannah Maureen Huston-Grossnicklaus, on March 29, 2013. Jaime and Jesse Wilson were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first son, Aeson Wilson, when she passed away. Jaime loved her daughters immensely. She loved spending time with her family, especially during the annual family reunion camping trip taken every year in June. Jaime was kind, compassionate, and hilarious. Jaime had many wonderful friends, including a big group of supportive friends in the recovery community. In addition to her family and friends, Jaime found strength through faith. She found comfort and happiness in God's unconditional love, forgiveness, and compassion. There are simply no words capable of describing how greatly she and her son, Aeson, will be missed. The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind.
The Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Springfield, Oregon, on October 5th at 1pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019