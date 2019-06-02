|
|
On Thursday 23 May 2019 James S. Anderson (Jim) passed away peacefully in his home with family at his side. He was 92 and enjoyed a full life. Jim was an early riser and swam for exercise five days a week until six months ago. From this he developed a very strong heart, which in recent weeks gradually slowed and has now come to a rest.
James Anderson
January 28, 1927 -
May 23, 2019
Jim was born on January 28, 1927 in Austin, Minnesota to Elmer and Faye Hedges. He was the third of five children. Growing up he was active in Boy Scouts, earning Eagle Scout status. He interrupted his high school education after his junior year to join the Army in 1945. Following the end of World War II, he received an honourable discharge and returned to high school for his senior year. He swam competitively at Austin High School, setting state records while winning the Minnesota state titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle. In 2014 he was inducted into the Austin High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his swimming achievements.
In 1948 Jim's family moved to Eugene, Oregon where for two years he attended the University of Oregon and swam for the Ducks. He met Greta Skillern in Eugene and they were married in August of 1950. This August 2019 would have marked their 69th anniversary! They settled in Eugene and raised 5 children: Paula (Fry), John, Tricia (Howell), James Jr. and Dean.
Early in their marriage, Jim delivered heating oil for Veltex Oil. In 1951 he founded Skillern Oil Company with his father-in-law and brother-in-law. Fifteen years later they sold the company, which had grown to one of the largest heating oil company in Lane County. In 1966, Jim began to build a chain of 20 independent gasoline stations in Western Oregon. He guided his business through the 1973 oil crises by importing gasoline from Canada at very high freight costs. In 1976 Jim sold his interest in the gasoline business and entered the truck stop industry. With four investing partners Jim developed and operated the Truck 'N Travel truckstop in Coburg. In 1988 he purchased the financial interest of his investing partners becoming the sole owner of Truck 'N Travel. Concurrent with his career as a small business owner in petroleum industry, Jim purchased several residential and commercial properties in Eugene. As he transitioned into retirement in the mid-1990s, he turned over the management of Truck 'N Travel and the real estate investments to his five children.
While Jim was fortunate to emerge as a successful business owner, his adult life was shaped by his Christian faith and a strong sense of family and community. His single greatest ambition in life was that his family would become and remain close and supportive of each other. He was happiest at family gatherings. He is survived by his wife, Greta, his five children, 10 grandchildren and three (soon to be four) great grandchildren. Among his siblings, he is survived by sister Jeanette Ralston, and preceded in death by Dean, Miriam (Motley) and Judy (Doty). It is unanimous among all that he achieved his life goal of having a close-knit family.
His sense of family extended to friends, neighbours and community. Following his death, a friend recounted a story from the 1960's that we (his family) had not previously heard. Their family had run out of heating oil and did not have the means to buy more. Jim unassumingly found a way to fill up their tank and keep their house warm. With a keen sense of civic duty, he was a long-time board member of the Eugene Mission and an active member of the Eugene Elks Club, Moose Club, the Eugene Jay Cee's and Gideon's. He was a member of Eugene Downtown Rotary since 1980 and was a level-4 Rotary Foundation Benefactor. He contributed financially to many charitable organizations and he volunteered his time at the 4J school district and the Eugene Mission. He has been a member of Central Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. At Central Lutheran he served many functions including President of the Church Council.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday 4 June 2019 at Central Lutheran Church, 1857 Potter Street, Eugene, OR 97403. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the "Eugene Mission" (https://support.eugenemission.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019