James "Andy" Anderson
March 15, 1937 - August 4, 2020
James "Andy" Anderson passed away on August 4, 2020. He was born March 15, 1937 in Sheridan, Louisiana, but moved to and grew up in West Point, CA when he was 7 years old. Played football for San Andreas High, but never made it to the AFL. Lifelong, suffering Oakland Raiders fan, Andy remembered watching the Raiders when they were first formed in early '60's for a $1 a game ticket at an Oakland High School. After a few jobs post high school, Andy joined the US Air Force, trained as an air traffic controller and stationed in France in the late 1950's. After leaving the Air Force, Andy worked for the CAA/FAA in Oakland, Honolulu, Pendleton and eventually finishing his career in Portland, OR and retiring from the FAA in 1979.
Always nurturing his developing love of woodworking from his Uncle-in-law, Toni, Andy then turned his passion into a business and opened Andycrafts, a custom made cabinet shop making a wide assortment of woodworking items, eventually morphing into commercial cabinets until closing his business and retiring again in the late 1990's Andy parlayed his love of woodworking into building his family's own large A-frame style house in the early 1980's.
Andy's passion for his family and woodworking was only closely followed by his love of the game of golf. Although only playing sparsely throughout his working years, in retirement his love blossomed into a nearly daily habit for the next 15 years.
Along the way, Andy's vivacious and outgoing personality made him a bevy of lifelong friends from high school and throughout his working years. He was always known as one that would lend a helping hand, donating many hours of his time and efforts along the way to help whenever his assistance would be helpful.
Married to his late wife Jackie in 1965, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before her passing.
Andy will be remembered by his family as the quintessential father, always willing to drop everything to participate in a weeklong family campout, sports team coach, or help in his kids organizations.
Andy will be missed and is survived by his younger sister, Barbara and his two sons, Hobie and Corey along with his six grandchildren.
