James Aydelott
May 15, 1942 - September 24, 2020
James Scott "Jim" Aydelott, formerly of Eugene, died at his home in Fairview, Oregon September 24, 2020 at the age of 78 as a result of cancer.
Jim was born in Inglewood, California to parents L. Clark and Doris Aydelott, joining older siblings Roger, Lois and Marlene. Jim graduated from Alhambra High School and enrolled at Northwest Christian College (now Bushnell University) in Eugene, Oregon. He graduated from NCC in 1967 after also attending Oregon State University and the University of Oregon.
Jim met his wife, Carla (Gatz), in Eugene and married in 1970. They became the parents of three children—Jeannette (Jennie), Jocelyn and J.S.
Jim's professional career included sales and management positions for pharmaceutical companies, Symantec Corp., Molecular Probes, Rosen Products, and the University of Oregon Chemistry Dept. After he retired, he earned a master's degree in counseling and volunteered his services as a counselor to any and all who asked him for help. In his spare time, Jim also volunteered to help raise funds for the Oregon Christian Convention and served in various capacities in churches they attended.
He is survived by his wife, Carla of Fairview, Oregon; daughter and son-in-law, Jocelyn and David Hubbs of Eugene; son and daughter-in-law, J.S. and Kyna Alders of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Matt Hubbs and McKenna Hubbs of Eugene, and Audrey and Ellie Alders of Portland, Oregon; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Lela Aydelott of Eugene; and sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Fred Brandenfels, also of Eugene. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Marlene Cooper, and his daughter, Jennie.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jennie Aydelott Scholarship Fund at Bushnell University (formerly Northwest Christian College), or to the Oregon Christian Convention.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy