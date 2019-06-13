|
James "Jim" Bruce Baumgartner died unexpectedly May 20, 2019. He was born August 19, 1943 in Custer, South Dakota. Last year he celebrated his seventy-fifth birthday with a family party at his cabin in Yachats.
At a young age Jim moved to Springfield along with his parents Hank and Lola, brother Arlan and sister Lois. He graduated from Springfield High School, class of 1961, where he was proud to say he was a Yell King! Jim kept in touch with many classmates, helping to organize their class reunions and an annual fishing trip where they caught little fish but told big tales.
Jim and his wife, Sally Sue Saunders, were married in Eugene on June 29, 1963. They have three children and six grandchildren; son Dr. Jamie Baumgartner (Paige), daughters Jodie Olsson (Ike) and Shawn Anzaldo (Joe), grandchildren Jane Farwell (Drew), Sally Bodkin (Dallas), Jordan and Jared Anzaldo, and Ben and Sam Olsson.
Jim worked in the car business most of his life, forming B&B Motors with his brother Arlan in 1972. He spent countless hours coaching his kids in baseball and softball, usually ending the season with a huge pool party at his house. When the grandkids came along, he and Sally became the ultimate fans. They traveled thousands of miles to watch baseball, soccer and lacrosse games and tried not to miss any school events or concerts, often times volunteering to help with snacks or flipping burgers for the team.
In addition to traveling for the grandkid's sports, he and Sally traveled extensively around the United States and to six of the seven continents visiting well over 40 countries. They walked along the Great Wall of China, gazed at the pyramids of Egypt and kissed the Blarney Stone in Ireland. While traveling, Jim always wore an Oregon Duck shirt in hopes of running into a fellow Duck fan and offering a "Go Ducks."
Jim will be remembered by many for his sense of humor, endless source of facts, fantastic dance moves, willingness to help anyone and for being more than a husband, father and grandfather; he was a good friend.
On Saturday, June 22, from 2:00 to 5:00, his family is hosting a gathering at the garden located at 2345 Laura Street in Springfield. Beginning at 3pm, we will raise a glass of cheer, remember the happy times and commemorate a life that was too short, but well lived.
Jim had recently been involved in efforts to help raise funds to build a multi-purpose sports field at Maple Elementary School to support physical education classes, after school programs, and youth athletics. Maple is a Title One (low income) elementary school that Jim and his family care deeply about. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Maple Elementary School/Multi-Use Sports Field, 2109 J Street, Springfield, Oregon 97477.
