James C. Kissman
5/21/31 - 1/24/20
Jim Kissman was born on May 21, 1931 in New Castle, Pennsylvania and grew up in nearby Erie. Upon graduation from Kent State University he served in the United States Navy and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in broadcasting. He worked for CBS for 25 years before retiring. In 1996 he met Janet in the supermarket, they fell in love and were married a year later on the Big Island of Hawaii. In 2003 they finally made their escape from LA and selected Eugene as their forever home, enjoying the seasons, the Oregon coast and many new friends.
Jim was a vibrant, kind and gentle man who loved the theatre, books and playing bridge with his friends every Thursday afternoon. He enjoyed a well-made Gibson martini, a good party and a good meal. He loved his home and took much pleasure in watching the antics of the birds and squirrels in the garden. He loved opera and loved to travel, including numerous trips to New York to see 3 operas at the Met on 3 consecutive days. His garage was his domain where he would putter and spend hours patiently repairing broken items. He could repair almost anything.
He dearly loved his wife Janet; his grandchildren Giselle, Nigel (Jasmine), Cody, Chase and Audrey; his stepson Sean and his great-granddaughters Addyson and Evalyn. He also loved his dogs, most recently his Cairn terriers Annie and Duff, and was dearly loved by all in return.
He will be forever missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020