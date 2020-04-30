|
James Cardwell, 51, left us decades too soon on April 28, 2020 after a heroic 4-year battle against cancer. During his childhood, James lived in many cities throughout New Mexico and the western United States. In his teens he enjoyed fencing, playing Dungeons and Dragons with close friends, and reading military and science fiction books. After attending New Mexico State University, James joined the Air Force and was stationed in New Mexico, Korea and England. Highlights of his two years in England included showing new personnel from Croughton Royal Air Force Station around London, and attending Les Misérables with his mother at the Palace Theatre. After serving in the military for eight years, James moved to Oregon in 2001 where he met his wife Diane. They quickly became inseparable and loved traveling to Hawaii and the Oregon Coast, and staying home with their menagerie of companion animals. From 2001-2016 James worked in I.T. at Symantec, PacificSource, and PeaceHealth providing Network Backup, Computer Operations, and transitional management. In December 2016, James was diagnosed with stage-4 colorectal cancer. He tackled the ruthless disease with grace, courage, honesty, tenacity, humor, bravery and strength of character. The joy of James life was being daddy to his dogs Scout and Bear, and cats Dash, Malia and Charlotte. His animals and family will forever miss him, but are strengthened by the depth of his bravery and love. James is survived by wife Diane Cardwell (Eugene, OR); mother Mary Jump, and brother Chris Cardwell (Alamogordo, NM); brother Jeremy Cardwell (Las Cruces, NM); brother Shawn/Melanie Cardwell (Hixon, TN); and brother-in-law Scott/Simonne Lowry (Bainbridge Island, WA). In lieu of flowers, consider remembering James with a donation to Greenhill Humane Society.
